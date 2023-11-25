Longtime FDNY chaplain dies on Thanksgiving from 9/11-related cancer

FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.
FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.(FDNY)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (Gray News/TMX) – A chaplain with the New York City Fire Department died on Thursday at age 74 from cancer related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the department announced.

FDNY Chaplain Monsignor John Delendick joined the department in 1996 and consoled grieving firefighters in the aftermath of 9/11.

His role expanded after the attack killed FDNY Chaplain Father Mychal Judge.

Delendick served the department for nearly 28 years.

“Monsignor Delendick was a spiritual constant and staple in our Department, in good times and in bad. Immediately after the immeasurable losses of September 11th, he stepped up to provide guidance and comfort to FDNY members and other first responders,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement.

She continued, “In his decades long career as a chaplain with the FDNY, he was a pillar at Department funerals, graduations, promotions, and memorials. He was always quick with a joke and a kind word and had a way of making everyone feel special. He was beloved, and we are heartbroken over his passing.”

According to the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, 343 New York City firefighters died when the towers fell after the attacks on 9/11. In the years since, thousands have been reported sick with 9/11-related illnesses, including cancer.

As of Sept. 11, 2023, 341 more FDNY members have died “from rare cancers and diseases caused by the toxic dust at Ground Zero.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

