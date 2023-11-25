Kansas Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down on snow covered roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post from the Kansas Highway Patrol, officials say local law enforcement have worked a few non-injury crashes and many slide off’s so far on Saturday, Nov. 25th.

The Facebook post shows a picture from Trooper Ney who worked a non-injury crash at mile marker 175 on I-70.

Officials say speed is the number one factor in these crashes so they urge drivers to please slow down! They say this protects you and everyone else you’re on the highway with.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.