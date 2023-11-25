Jefferson County North falls in 1A State Championship game

HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County North couldn’t get it going against Conway Springs, falling 35-6 in the 1A State Championship game.

The Chargers’ lone score of the game came in the second quarter, but wasn’t enough to overpower Conway Springs’ early, dominant lead.

Jefferson County North has capped off the season with an impressive 11-2 record.

