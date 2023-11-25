Hayden football falls in 3A State Championship game

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden football couldn’t overpower Cheney in the 3A State Championship game, falling 34-7 on Saturday in Hutchinson.

It was the Wildcats’ first time back in the State Title game in seven years. They were playing in over 6 inches of snow.

Hayden’s lone touchdown of the day was a 39-yard touchdown pass from Connor Hanika to Kade Mitchell early in the second quarter.

The Wildcats end the season at 12-1. The game marked the first State Title win for Cheney.

