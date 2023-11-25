Axtell dominates, wins third straight 8M-II State Championship

By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell football won its third straight 8M-II State Championship on Saturday in Newton, dominating South Central 50-0.

The Eagles racked up that 50-0 lead before the end of the first half, and the game ended there per the point rule.

Axtell now has won 39 consecutive games as the 2021, 2022 and 2023 State champs. That’s the longest active win streak of any team in the state of Kansas.

