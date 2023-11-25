Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement agencies warned people to stay off the roads as winter weather created slick conditions across Kansas.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas Dept. of Transporation road conditions map at kandrive.org showed highways partially or completely snow and ice covered from southwest Kansas through Wichita and McPherson to Salina and Manhattan continuing north to Marysville. KDOT’s map showed Topeka area highways as seasonal, although snow continued to fall and conditions were deteriorating.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office and Riley Co. Police Dept. were among agencies implementing emergency accident reporting procedures. Under those procedures, law enforcement will respond only to wrecks involving injuries, hit and run, road blockage, or suspected alcohol or drug involvement. In other instances, drivers should exchange insurance and contact information, and report the wreck to law enforcement within 48 hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a few non-injury crashes and slideoffs by Saturday afternoon. They said the major contributing factor to the wrecks, and they urged drivers to slow down.

