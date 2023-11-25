Authorities implement emergency prodecures as winter weather moves through

A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25,...
A KDOT highway camera shows snowy conditions on I-70 at Junction City around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25, 2023.(Production Control | KanDrive.gov)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement agencies warned people to stay off the roads as winter weather created slick conditions across Kansas.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas Dept. of Transporation road conditions map at kandrive.org showed highways partially or completely snow and ice covered from southwest Kansas through Wichita and McPherson to Salina and Manhattan continuing north to Marysville. KDOT’s map showed Topeka area highways as seasonal, although snow continued to fall and conditions were deteriorating.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office and Riley Co. Police Dept. were among agencies implementing emergency accident reporting procedures. Under those procedures, law enforcement will respond only to wrecks involving injuries, hit and run, road blockage, or suspected alcohol or drug involvement. In other instances, drivers should exchange insurance and contact information, and report the wreck to law enforcement within 48 hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a few non-injury crashes and slideoffs by Saturday afternoon. They said the major contributing factor to the wrecks, and they urged drivers to slow down.

Get the latest Kansas highway conditions: kandrive.org

Find the latest closings/cancellations: https://www.wibw.com/weather/closings/

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison
AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
KSHSAA
KSHSAA announces state football schedule changes due to weather
A fatality has been confirmed in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving.
KHP confirms Jefferson Co. Thanksgiving crash as fatality
Snow expected on Saturday
Dry Thanksgiving Here But Snow Chance Saturday

Latest News

Hayden football
Hayden football falls in 3A State Championship game
Nemaha Central wins second straight 2A State Championship
Nemaha Central football wins back-to-back 2A State Championships
An American Football sitting on a yard line of a snow covered field as the snow falls
Lyndon wins first ever 8M-I State Championship
A local emergency room is currently on divert status following a network outage.
St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage