Topeka nurse thankful for friends, colleagues that landed her Hall of Fame honor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka nurse is giving thanks for a long career in health care, while her colleagues, in turn, are giving thanks for her.

Carol Perry, RN is Stormont Vail’s Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. She was recently given the Kansas State Nurses Association Hall of Fame award.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” she said.

While the honor is given to an individual, Perry puts it among her list of team accomplishments.

“It puts the spotlight on all nurses. Those that serve their life wanting to care for their communities and have a passion deep in their souls, so I see this not just as an honor for me, but for all people that go into health care and into nursing,” she said.

Perry has been Stormont Vail’s Senior Vice President since 2019 and and Chief Nursing Officer since 2001. Stormont is where she started her career in 1980 as a student nursing tech in 1980, joining as a staff nurse in labor and delivery after graduating in 1983.

“Since I was a little girl, I thought about health care,” Perry said. “(Nursing) is what gets me up every day and it drives me to find out what we’re doing well and what we can do better.”

Under Perry’s guidance, Stormont has launched a hospitalist program, established a pediatric intensive care unit, built new emergency department and neonatal intensive care facilities, started total joint and spine center programs, and four-times, helped her staff earn the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Hospital designation.

She credits good partners, including her colleagues, her friends and her family, among them her husband, retired physician Ray Lumb.

“It means everything to use to try to lift people up when they need help and to get better each day,” Perry said.

Seeing all the nurses she’s helped along the way is what makes Perry proudest. She says she’d invite anyone to join their ranks.

“You get 10 times more back that what you ever give into it. People are so grateful,” Perry said. “Nursing is still the number one most trusted profession and I think we deserve that because we want to do the very, very best.”

While her husband has retired, Perry has no plans to slow down, saying she still loves what she does.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.