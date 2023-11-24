Topeka Metro operations to resume on ‘limited’ service schedule

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro’s operations will resume after Thanksgiving but will be limited.

Topeka Metro officials closed operations during Thanksgiving while their employees enjoyed the holiday. Topeka Metro plans to resume the following day. However, bus services and routes will run on a ‘limited holiday service’ schedule while administrative offices will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 24. 

Topeka Metro’s authorities further say on their website, “The fixed route offers hourly service generally beginning at the usual weekday times.”

Lift service standing orders do not apply and are canceled.

For questions regarding the bus routes, visit Topeka Metro’s website or call Topeka Metro’s Customer Service at 785-783-7000.

