St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local emergency room is currently on divert status following a network outage.
When a hospital invokes diversion status, incoming ambulances are directed to other facilities.
When 13 NEWS contacted the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus to inquire about a potential computer issue, hospital officials responded with the statement below.
This is an ongoing story.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.