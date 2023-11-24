St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local emergency room is currently on divert status following a network outage.

When a hospital invokes diversion status, incoming ambulances are directed to other facilities.

When 13 NEWS contacted the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus to inquire about a potential computer issue, hospital officials responded with the statement below.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident. Our team is working to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, and we will follow established downtime protocols as needed. Patient care has not been adversely impacted. As a precaution, our Emergency Room is currently on divert status.

This is an ongoing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.