St. Francis emergency room invokes divert status following a network outage

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local emergency room is currently on divert status following a network outage.

When a hospital invokes diversion status, incoming ambulances are directed to other facilities.

When 13 NEWS contacted the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus to inquire about a potential computer issue, hospital officials responded with the statement below.

This is an ongoing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

