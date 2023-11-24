Manhattan community shares a meal for Thanksgiving

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Thanksgiving tradition returned to Manhattan on Thursday.

“This year’s really big. I don’t know what they expected, but we haven’t had it for a few years, and so a few years ago they had it at Old Chicago. Then Covid hit then it didn’t happen. So I think this is the first time it’s been a community dinner in a couple of years,” said volunteer Judy Ahrens.

People from all walks of life helped serve a meal to the community at First Presbyterian Church.

“This has become a great tradition over the years,” Manhattan Mayor Mark Hatesohl said. “I remember helping out 15 years ago when I was on the commission for the Thanksgiving dinner. It brings the community together, it gives people an opportunity to serve others, and the people who don’t have somebody to hang out with can spend their time among friends and people they can become acquainted with. It’s just a a great opportunity for everybody to be of more service to each other.”

For Karla Hagemeister, days like this are what Thanksgiving is all about.

“It feels great. We see people everyday at the Breadbasket, and our guests are the favorite part of my job and seeing people come together on a day like this is a great type of energy. It’s a great time to have community with each other.”

Organizers were expecting to serve up to 600 people Thursday during the meal in Manhattan.

