Lyndon appears in first ever state championship

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tigers are 12-0 on the season and hoping to make more history on Saturday.

The Tigers will face one of their tougher opponents all season as they face a physical 12-0 Leoti-Wichita County.

Lyndon has seemingly dominated everyone in its path, spinning five shutouts, scoring at least 38 points or more, averaging 56 points per game and allowing just 12. They’ve also mercy ruled some teams at halftime.

Tanner Heckel, Kaedin and Jalen Massey, a few guys that have helped lead charge and Heckel in fact has over 60 total touchdowns. They say its special to make history and they have to stay in the moment but there’s still unfinished business.

”They don’t care who gets the accolades and whether that’s Tanner, Jalen or Kaedin, it doesn’t matter to them,” Head coach Michael Massey said. “They just want to win and they enjoy being around each other and they’re fun to be around and they give each other a hard time a lot and it’s all in good fun, it gets reciprocated back and forth and that makes it really fun to be around them and again kids being unselfish, it’s super special.”

“Games like this, you definitely can’t overlook it,” Senior Kaedin Massey said. “It’s an incredible position to be in to be able like you said get a ring but you are playing for a title game, like this is what matters this week.”

“Taking it day by day doing what we’ve done the whole season and obviously we’ve played some good teams and that’s keeping us on track and just doing what we got to do to prepare the best we can to play,” Senior Jalen Massey said.

Kick-off is at 11 on Saturday from Fisher Field in Newton.

