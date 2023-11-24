Lyndon appears in first ever state championship

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tigers are 12-0 on the season and hoping to make more history on Saturday.

The Tigers will face one of their tougher opponents all season as they face a physical 12-0 Leoti-Wichita County.

Lyndon has seemingly dominated everyone in its path, spinning five shutouts, scoring at least 38 points or more, averaging 56 points per game and allowing just 12. They’ve also mercy ruled some teams at halftime.

Tanner Heckel, Kaedin and Jalen Massey, a few guys that have helped lead charge and Heckel in fact has over 60 total touchdowns. They say its special to make history and they have to stay in the moment but there’s still unfinished business.

”They don’t care who gets the accolades and whether that’s Tanner, Jalen or Kaedin, it doesn’t matter to them,” Head coach Michael Massey said. “They just want to win and they enjoy being around each other and they’re fun to be around and they give each other a hard time a lot and it’s all in good fun, it gets reciprocated back and forth and that makes it really fun to be around them and again kids being unselfish, it’s super special.”

“Games like this, you definitely can’t overlook it,” Senior Kaedin Massey said. “It’s an incredible position to be in to be able like you said get a ring but you are playing for a title game, like this is what matters this week.”

“Taking it day by day doing what we’ve done the whole season and obviously we’ve played some good teams and that’s keeping us on track and just doing what we got to do to prepare the best we can to play,” Senior Jalen Massey said.

Kick-off is at 11 on Saturday from Fisher Field in Newton.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and...
Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
A person robbed at a central Topeka Conoco gas station caused a stir in the neighborhood....
Person robbed outside Topeka Conoco gas station
Topeka Police have made an arrest in the Oct. 11 murder of Ra’Juan Spicer.
Arrest made in Oct. 11 homicide
Dawson L. Upton, 24, of Topeka, was located and taken into custody by the Topeka Police...
Topeka Police Department locates suspect in connection to shooting investigation

Latest News

Frankfort XX, Axtell XX
Axtell looking for three-peat, 39 straight wins
Emporia State basketball
No. 24 Emporia State wins fifth straight
K-State forward Arthur Kaluma with a dunk against Central Arkansas
Kansas State’s first half offensive output propels them over Central Arkansas
Jefferson County North
Jefferson County North looking for first ever state championship