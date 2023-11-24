KSHSAA announces state football schedule changes due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple state championship games will kick off one hour earlier due to the anticipated winter storm.

The Kansas State High Schools Activities Association announced the changes Friday morning via social media.

Schedule Change:

Due to the pending winter weather...

3A, 2A, 1A & 6-Player will kickoff at Noon.

8-Player will kick off at 10:30 am (DI) and 2:00 pm (DII).

6A, 5A & 4A remain at 1:00 pm.

The sites for 3A (Hutchinson), 2A (Salina), 1A (Hays) and 6-player (Dodge City) will begin at noon.

Newton hosting two games for 8-player will kick off at 10:30 am (DI), with the second game starting at 2:00 pm (D-II).

The championships for 6A (Emporia), 5A (Pittsburg), and 4A (Topeka) remain unchanged and will kick off at 1:00 pm.

