KHP confirms Jefferson Co. Thanksgiving crash as fatality

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality has been confirmed in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving.

First responders received word of a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co., just north of Oskaloosa just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

This is a developing story.

More details will be updated on WIBW.com once made available.

