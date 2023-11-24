KHP confirms Jefferson Co. Thanksgiving crash as fatality

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatality has been confirmed in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving.

First responders received word of a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co., just north of Oskaloosa just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

This is a developing story.

More details will be updated on WIBW.com once made available.

