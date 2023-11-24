Hayden back in state championship for first time in seven years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats have been in the state championship before, their eighth overall as a program.

The Wildcats are appearing in the state title game for the first time since 2016 after defeating Holton in sub-state last week and this would be Hayden’s first state win since 2008.

This team has a lot of pieces including welcoming back running back Finn Dunshee back. This team is averaging 46 points per game and allowing just nine and four shutouts.

They’re going up against a 12-0 Cheney team who broke Andale’s win streak and beat them again in sub-state. Alignment, assignment and execution is being preached and they’re ready to finish the job with a good core of senior leadership.

”It makes it real nice when the pieces fall together a little bit but at the same time they’ve worked for it,” Head coach Bill Arnold said. “It’s always great going in as the underdog and the guys will be ready to play and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

“He’s telling us leave it all on the field,” Offensive lineman Doug Peterson said. “It’s 48 minutes of playing and a lifetime of memories and just leave it all out there so we can hopefully come out of there with a ring.”

“The excitement level out here is unbelievable but it’s also very exciting for our Hayden community you know it’s a great thing and get ready to go play on Saturday,” Senior linebacker Jude Konrade said.

Game time will be scheduled for noon instead of one with inclement weather expected on Saturday.

