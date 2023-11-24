Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was hospitalized following a serious injury crash on US-24 in Pottawatomie...
At least one hospitalized following serious injury crash on US 24 in Pottawatomie County
A fatality has been confirmed in a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving.
KHP confirms Jefferson Co. Thanksgiving crash as fatality
Topeka's community Thanksgiving meal brought thousands together at the Stormont-Vail Events...
Topeka community Thanksgiving feeds thousands
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and...
Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka
Casey's is building a new establishment at the corner of SE 26th and California Ave. in Topeka,...
Casey’s builds new establishment on SE California Ave. in Topeka

Latest News

Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Black Friday Shopping in Topeka.
Black Friday shoppers line up before doors open at 5 A.M
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish charged with DUI after arrest in Beverly Hills