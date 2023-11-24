Businesses in downtown Manhattan are getting ready for Small Business Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With many shoppers out for Black Friday today many businesses are getting ready for Saturday in Manhattan.

Many small businesses in downtown Manhattan are getting ready for shoppers to visit tomorrow.

“Small Business Saturday is a day when you can come out and really celebrate your neighbors cause you know you live next door to the people that own these small businesses and they are the heartbeat of all communities they are the businesses that make communities run and thrive and grow,” said Gina Snyder, executive director of downtown Manhattan.

Owners said that people should shop locally all the time not just for this one day.

“I think every Saturday should be Small Business Saturday. I think one day of the year obviously doesn’t quite do what we need it to but I think it’s a start and it’s a reflection of value and I think coming together and saying we value this is important,” said Ben Motley, owner of Cafe Bodega.

With online shopping becoming more of a thing since the pandemic, owners said this day means more to them to see shoppers come in through the door.

“Well, I think what’s good for any of us is good for all of us in a lot of ways with online shopping and all the things that have happened if people can say this is our value even though it costs more I think if they can get in that habit its good for all of us,” said Motley.

For every $100 someone spends locally $72 stays there. Shopping locally makes communities thrive economically for the future.

“It is really important that the community understands that when you support a small business you are literally supporting the things that mean the most to you in your community. You want those parks, you want those pools, you want those paths and trails and all the things that you value are really important the best thing you can do is support your small business community,” said Snyder.

Downtown Manhattan is also partnering with the Flint Hills Breadbasket for a food and fund drive. Members can drop off items at participating locations throughout the holiday season.

