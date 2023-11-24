Black Friday shoppers line up before doors open at 5 A.M

Black Friday Shopping in Topeka.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sun was just rising as the doors of Academy Sports opened at 5 A.M. with over 50 customers lined up before ready to shop the deals.

“It’s been constant going, most of our registers have actually been constantly flowing,” said Academy Sports Team Lead Steven Howard. “I’ve been having to go back, help out with my customers in the footwear, and then also coming up and running the registers and everything. Just to get customers in and get them out as fast as we can to make sure they get everything they want.”

Employees came in early to get the store ready for all ages.

“A lot of the kids like seeing the smaller stuff so they run right to it. it’s like candy land for the little ones,” said Howard.

Customers came prepared to shop for this year’s sale.

“We’ve been getting a lot of people already making lists of what they want and what they’re looking for, trying to get a pre-game worked out so that way they can come in get what they need and leave,” said Howard.

Shoppers say Black Friday shopping isn’t what it used to be.

“We used to get up, do the whole thing, do the whole in the middle of the night and early mornings,” said Black Friday shopper Angel Jones. “It’s not like it used to be, we wish we could do the tradition like we used to. Start out early in the morning, keep going, go home, and take a nap but it’s just not what it used to be.”

“I miss those days because we’d leave home at four in the morning and wouldn’t get back till 10:00 P.M,” said Black Friday shopper Debbie Vancleave.

With the increase in online shopping, Black Friday deals are looking different this year.

“I’m someone who likes to go in-store to touch the stuff and look at it, I don’t like to shop online very much,” said Vancleave.

The variety of change is also the time’s stores are opening.

“You got your stores opening at 6:00 A.M. and that’s about it. There’s not the early morning, Thursday night shopping, It’s just not what it used to be with traditional Black Friday shopping,” said Jones.

