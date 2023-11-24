Axtell looking for three-peat, 39 straight wins

AXTELL, Kan. (WIBW) - 8-man football has one school that a lot of people fear, and that’s the Axtell Eagles.

Their 38 straight wins are the longest in 8-man football and looking for their third straight championship.

Axtell has been lethal all season as they average 57 points per game and allow just seven while having four shutouts.

This group said in the beginning of the season they’re humble and know what they’re doing is not easy but when you step on their turf nobody is beating them.

A bought in group with a strong work ethic, now they hope to add to the collection as they battle 9-3 Coldwater-South Central

”They’re eager to learn, they’re eager to win and it’s exciting,” Head coach Eric Detweiler said. “The whole town shows up for the games each week it seems like and that brings there kids to the games and they get excited and they know what it takes to win and winning breeds itself. Don’t take this moment for granted. Just because we’ve been here the last two years, you still want to win, you want to do everything it takes to be successful. If you want an undefeated season, you got to win the last one and there are only so many schools that they end their season with a win and we want to win that for our seniors and hopefully we can do that.”

Kick-off is for three p.m. in Newton, after the Lyndon, Leoti-Wichita County championship game.

