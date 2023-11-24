AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert issued for a three-year-old girl out of Ft. Riley has been canceled. The little girl is reported safe.

Authorities were looking for three-year-old Paisley Grace Thompson of Ft. Riley, reportedly seen with two suspects, 24-year-old Jordan Thompson and 41-year-old Melanie Allison.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation explains to 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m., Paisley Thompson was taken from her mother at their residence in a bright orange BMW X 1. Paisley was later found safe, along with the suspects, around 5:40 p.m. in Butler Co.

The KBI appreciates the public and law enforcement’s assistance in locating Paisley.

