AMBER ALERT: Alert canceled, girl found safe

Amber Alert graphic
Amber Alert graphic(KWCH 12)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert issued for a three-year-old girl out of Ft. Riley has been canceled. The little girl is reported safe.

Authorities were looking for three-year-old Paisley Grace Thompson of Ft. Riley, reportedly seen with two suspects, 24-year-old Jordan Thompson and 41-year-old Melanie Allison.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation explains to 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m., Paisley Thompson was taken from her mother at their residence in a bright orange BMW X 1. Paisley was later found safe, along with the suspects, around 5:40 p.m. in Butler Co.

The KBI appreciates the public and law enforcement’s assistance in locating Paisley.

