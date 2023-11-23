WIBW Santa 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here’s what to do if you find a WIBW Santa!
Ask everyone you meet, “Are you the WIBW Santa?”
WIBW Santas are everywhere! When you find a Santa, he or she will tell you exactly how to register. Individuals 18 or older who register before the deadline will be eligible to win one of four $500 prizes.
You may register once for every WIBW Santa found, however, each Santa must be asked in person - emails, texts and phone calls will not count.
You have between Thanksgiving and 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 to register: click HERE.
