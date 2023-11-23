TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Here’s what to do if you find a WIBW Santa!

Ask everyone you meet, “Are you the WIBW Santa?”

WIBW Santas are everywhere! When you find a Santa, he or she will tell you exactly how to register. Individuals 18 or older who register before the deadline will be eligible to win one of four $500 prizes.

You may register once for every WIBW Santa found, however, each Santa must be asked in person - emails, texts and phone calls will not count.

You have between Thanksgiving and 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 to register: click HERE.

Rules for WIBW Santa 2023 (WIBW)

Rules for WIBW Santa 2023 (WIBW)

Rules for WIBW Santa 2023 (WIBW)

Rules for WIBW Santa 2023 (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.