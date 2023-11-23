Wednesday’s Child - Tabitha

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of us will spend time with family tomorrow, but that’s not the case for kids in foster care.

Through our partnership with Foster, Adopt, Connect we try to change that and find adoptive families for them. Tonight, our Wednesday’s Child is Tabith.

“It’s really good cause I really like animals.”

Tabitha is all smiles because she’s come to the right place: Dog Day Afternoon, a doggie daycare in North Topeka. She’s a sophomore in high school that says she likes PE and choir.

“(are you an alto or soprano) Soprano. (wow hit those high notes, huh?) Nod.”

When she’s not singing a tune, Tabitha likes to read and watch TV. Someday she hopes to watch kids and make a career of it.

“A babysitter because I like to take care of little kids.”

Foster care can bring surprises, which is why Tabitha would love to be adopted. This 15-year-old wants stability, and is hoping to live on a farm with a two-parent family.

“Mom and dad. (mom and dad? Why) I just like how they’re caring. Like having lots and lots of animals – like horses, pigs, cows.”

Just a few requests, to someday give Tabitha a home for the holidays.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

