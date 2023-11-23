Wednesday’s Child - Tabitha

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of us will spend time with family tomorrow, but that’s not the case for kids in foster care.

Through our partnership with Foster, Adopt, Connect we try to change that and find adoptive families for them. Tonight, our Wednesday’s Child is Tabith.

“It’s really good cause I really like animals.”

Tabitha is all smiles because she’s come to the right place: Dog Day Afternoon, a doggie daycare in North Topeka. She’s a sophomore in high school that says she likes PE and choir.

“(are you an alto or soprano) Soprano. (wow hit those high notes, huh?) Nod.”

When she’s not singing a tune, Tabitha likes to read and watch TV. Someday she hopes to watch kids and make a career of it.

“A babysitter because I like to take care of little kids.”

Foster care can bring surprises, which is why Tabitha would love to be adopted. This 15-year-old wants stability, and is hoping to live on a farm with a two-parent family.

“Mom and dad. (mom and dad? Why) I just like how they’re caring. Like having lots and lots of animals – like horses, pigs, cows.”

Just a few requests, to someday give Tabitha a home for the holidays.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

Good Kids - Brothers awarded for raising rabbits
Good Kids - Local brothers raise rabbits
Harrison has also received the Emergency Management Professional of the Year award and the Life...
Salute Our Heroes: Riley County Emergency Management has a special person getting recognized for work that may be unseen
Ash
Wednesday’s Child - Ash
Good Kids - Eagle Scout project benefits local veterans
Good Kids - Eagle Scout project benefits local veterans