Trout stocked at Lake Shawnee from Missouri fishery

Live at Five
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trout from Crystal Lakes Fisheries in Ava, Mo., were stocked on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Lake Shawnee in Topeka, Kan.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said Lake Shawnee will be closed for fishing until Dec. 1. Trout season now runs from Dec. 1 through March 31. This gives the trout time to acclimate to the lake.

“Well, for the 44th year, we are stocking trout here at Lake Shawnee. This is the fall trout stocking. Normally, it’s in October but the state changed the trout season dates,” said Mike McLaughlin, Director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “It is running Dec. 1 through March 31 this year.”

For fishermen, Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials indicated a $14.50 trout permit is required during trout season. Anglers ages 15 and under need a $7 permit.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec officials said the tradition of stocking trout in the lake began in 1979 under then parks director Ted Ensley. The lake is stocked each October and February to give fishermen a different experience, as trout are not native to Lake Shawnee.

