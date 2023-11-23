Topeka community Thanksgiving feeds thousands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s community Thanksgiving fed thousands out of the Stormont-Vail Events Center and even more with meal deliveries Thursday afternoon.

“We’re serving, hoping to serve, about 1,000 in-house and 2,000 deliveries,” says David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says the impacts of this event are far-reaching.

“It’s impactful for the people who sometimes don’t have the wherewithal or the family to be with on Thanksgiving,” he says. “Because that’s what we think about the foods the big hype, but the idea is that we get together with friends and family.”

Attendees enjoyed all the Thanksgiving classics including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course, pumpkin pie.

However, planning a meal for 3,000 people is no easy task.

“Our board starts planning clear back in August,” says Braun. “A lot of the big planning gets done the week before or this week.”

And without a group of dedicated volunteers, the event wouldn’t be possible.

“I’m thankful that I live in a community that has the volunteers, the heart, and desire to care for this community and put this kind of event on,” says Padilla. “And the volunteers keep showing up. I mean, you have to be proud of a community that steps up and does that.”

“I really love Topeka and our community,” says Braun. “So it’s just great to have the opportunity to help out and contribute in this way on such a special day.”

