Scholar Athlete of the Week: Maggie Murphy

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Maggie Murphy from Topeka West High School.

Murphy plays soccer and golf and is on the dance team. She’s a part of Student Council, Link Crew, Science Club, Young Life, Topeka Youth Commission and Educators Rising.

She’s undecided of where she’ll attend college but wants to major in social media while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

