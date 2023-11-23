No. 24 Emporia State wins fifth straight

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets were lights out from three-point range, nailing 16, 10 in the first-half as ESU picks up the 89-64 win.

Owen Long had a game-high 26 points, going 7-12 from distance and added six assists. Alijah Comithier provided 23 points, five rebounds and assists and Solomon Oraegbu added 16 points and six boards.

The Hornets had 28 points off turnovers and 28 fast break points to go a long with 15 second chance points. ESU is now 5-1 on the season scoring over 80 points in all of its wins besides one.

They’re home once again Nov. 26 against Indianapolis with tip-off at two p.m.

