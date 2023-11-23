Nemaha Central vying for back-to-back state championships

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - The longest win streak in 11-man football is owned by Nemaha Central in 2A and looking for its third title in school history.

The thunder have blown past most of their opponents this season, recording seven straight shutouts at one point and they’re scoring 40 points a game but allowing just four.

This team lost a big senior class last year but seemingly just reloaded led by a big offensive and defensive line and senior leadership this year.

They also won the title back in 2019 and hoping to add to the collection but won’t be easy against a 12-0 Hoisington team. They’re focusing on them and hoping to finish a special season strong and ready to go to war.

”I just want the kids to enjoy the moment come Saturday, I know it’s going to be a whirlwind, I know the weather isn’t going to be the best but number one enjoy the moment, but number two we have to limit penalties and limit turnovers in a high caliber state championship game,” Head coach Michael Glatczak said.

“It’s very special, obviously we wont last year but a lot of us didn’t play so we were hungry to get the title this year and now we’re here and just need to win one more week and that’s what we’ve been working for all season,” Sophomore Carter Hajek said.

“I was fortunate enough to play in the state game last year and the atmosphere was just amazing, everyone was there it felt like from both schools. It’s just special, there’s nothing else really like it, there’s really not words to describe it, it’s just flat out amazing,” Senior Holden Bass said.

They also said they’re very grateful for the community support to get them back to this title game. Kick-off is set for one at Salina Stadium on Saturday.

