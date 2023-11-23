At least one hospitalized following serious injury crash on US 24 in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was hospitalized following a serious injury crash on US-24 in Pottawatomie County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Online Crash Log, around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, a 2010 Ford Edge was facing southbound on Lake Elbo Rd. waiting to turn right onto US-24. Meanwhile, a 2015 Buick Enclave was facing northbound at the intersection of Lake Elbo Rd and US-24 at the yield sign waiting to turn left onto US-24. A 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on US-24. The Ford Edge failed to yield to westbound traffic and struck the Toyota Prius. The Buick Enclave was turning left onto US-24 and was struck by the Ford Edge and the Toyota Prius.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the Ford Edge, Briana R. Fisher, 23, of Paxico, had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. One juvenile passenger was present in the vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Juvenile records are protected information.

The KHP Online Crash Log said the Buick Enclave was driven by Kera Friesen, 37, of Overland Park, and had no apparent injuries. Two juveniles were present in the vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The KHP Online Crash Log noted that the Toyota Prius was driven by Kennetta Nold, 52, of Saint George, and had suspected minor injuries. There was one juvenile present in the vehicle with Nold. Their condition is unknown at this time.

