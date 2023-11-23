At least one hospitalized following serious injury crash on US 24 in Pottawatomie County

At least one person was hospitalized following a serious injury crash on US-24 in Pottawatomie...
At least one person was hospitalized following a serious injury crash on US-24 in Pottawatomie County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was hospitalized following a serious injury crash on US-24 in Pottawatomie County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Online Crash Log, around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, a 2010 Ford Edge was facing southbound on Lake Elbo Rd. waiting to turn right onto US-24. Meanwhile, a 2015 Buick Enclave was facing northbound at the intersection of Lake Elbo Rd and US-24 at the yield sign waiting to turn left onto US-24. A 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on US-24. The Ford Edge failed to yield to westbound traffic and struck the Toyota Prius. The Buick Enclave was turning left onto US-24 and was struck by the Ford Edge and the Toyota Prius.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the Ford Edge, Briana R. Fisher, 23, of Paxico, had suspected serious injuries and was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan. One juvenile passenger was present in the vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Juvenile records are protected information.

The KHP Online Crash Log said the Buick Enclave was driven by Kera Friesen, 37, of Overland Park, and had no apparent injuries. Two juveniles were present in the vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The KHP Online Crash Log noted that the Toyota Prius was driven by Kennetta Nold, 52, of Saint George, and had suspected minor injuries. There was one juvenile present in the vehicle with Nold. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and...
Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Topeka Police have made an arrest in the Oct. 11 murder of Ra’Juan Spicer.
Arrest made in Oct. 11 homicide
Dawson L. Upton, 24, of Topeka, was located and taken into custody by the Topeka Police...
Topeka Police Department locates suspect in connection to shooting investigation
A person robbed at a central Topeka Conoco gas station caused a stir in the neighborhood....
Person robbed outside Topeka Conoco gas station

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Unified School District 498 Valley Heights Elementary School received national recognition for...
USD 498 Valley Heights Elementary receives national recognition
On Nov. 21, Soldiers of the 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team,...
1st Infantry Division Soldiers host annual Turkey Bowl
WIBW Santa Rules
WIBW Santa 2023