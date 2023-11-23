KBI investigates abuse allegations against Clay County deputy

13 News at Six
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating abuse allegations against a Clay County deputy.

13 News reached out to the KBI after receiving a news tip that a Clay County deputy was fired for abusing a female inmate.

The KBI didn’t provide many details but did confirm that it was brought in by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to investigate claim against one of its employees.

No arrests or charges have been made. Their investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

13 News at Six
KBI investigates abuse allegations against Clay County deputy
It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest...
Credit experts stress importance of budgeting ahead holiday shopping season
It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest...
Credit experts stress holiday budgeting as interest rates climb
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and...
Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka
13 News at Six
Food items, cash donations and volunteers still needed for Thursday’s Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner