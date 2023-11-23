KBI investigates abuse allegations against Clay County deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating abuse allegations against a Clay County deputy.

13 News reached out to the KBI after receiving a news tip that a Clay County deputy was fired for abusing a female inmate.

The KBI didn’t provide many details but did confirm that it was brought in by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to investigate claim against one of its employees.

No arrests or charges have been made. Their investigation continues.

