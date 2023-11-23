Kansas State’s first half offensive output propels them over Central Arkansas

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After its trip in the Bahamas, the Wildcats returned home for a four game homestand and blew past Central Arkansas reaching the century mark, 100-56.

The ‘Cats led by 30 in the first half, 49-19 after Macaleab Rich finished off a three-point play. They even stretched the led to 46 in the second half with six minutes left as several Wildcats put up big numbers.

David N’Guessan had a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma led all scorers with 20 points and had eight rebounds, Ames had 14 off the bench, Macaleab Rich had 13 points an eight rebounds and Cam Carter had nine.

Kansas State led every minute of the game with 44 points in the paint and outrebounds Central Arkansas 63-26. K-State also shot 49 percent from the field.

K-State is now 4-2 and will host Oral Roberts Nov. 28 at seven p.m. on Big 12 Now.

Nemaha Central sophomore Carter Hajek
