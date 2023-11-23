Jefferson County North looking for first ever state championship

WINCHESTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Another team headed to the state championship, the Chargers up in Winchester and this is their first ever trip to the title game.

The Chargers took down No. 1 in 1A St. Mary’s Colgan in sub-state and are now 11-1. They’ve recorded five shutouts, scoring 44 points per game and allowing just nine and on a six game win streak.

They go up against a run heavy 10-2 Conway Springs squad and they know they’ll have their hands full. The chargers have had their head down all season led by cousins Grady and Ethan Noll and they’re not going to stop now with trust and camaraderie in their teammates with 11 seniors.

“Trying to keep things normal, trying to keep things and the routine the same, the preparation the same and I think our guys have really embraced that,” Head coach Jeff Schneider said. “I think that’s helped us but overall it’s terrific experience but there’s a lot of work to getting here and these guys have been willing got pay the price.”

“There were maybe not a lot of people outside our team that really believed in us but we knew the only opinions that mattered were the guys that were in our practices every day, watching film, lifting weights and that was the biggest thing for us,” Senior Ethan Noll said. “Just staying focused and not letting the moment be to big for us and trusting the guys that have been working with us all year.”

“We’re just taking every game like it’s out last but focusing and just keying in on things that we have all season, keeping everything the same and just another football game but focus is the main thing,” Senior Ethan Noll said.

Kick-off is set for one p.m. from Fort Hays State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.