Flint Hills Breadbasket & Common Table bringing back Community Thanksgiving Meal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers are preparing for a Community Thanksgiving Meal in the Manhattan area.

The Flint Hills Breadbasket and Common Table are returning the Community Meal for the first time since the pandemic. Volunteers expect to serve some 600 meals to individuals and families. Bringing this event back to the community offers a chance for a good meal while enjoying tradition.

”It means a lot to make this one a resource again but then also a space where people that don’t have access to whatever it is whether it’s food or kitchen or just not knowing how to make it themselves can come together as a family or as a community and into a space and have the warm meal together and have something that’s their tradition to do it or if they want to have some kind of feast its just really important for our community and it uplifts a lot of things.” said Jennie Jordan, community connections manager for Flint Hills Breadbasket.

The community meal is open to anyone from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Presby Place in Manhattan.

