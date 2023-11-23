Credit experts stress importance of budgeting ahead holiday shopping season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest rates climb, it could cost you a lot more in the long run.

The average credit card interest rate is over 20%, that number jumps to nearly 29% for in-store cards.

Rogers Brazier, a credit counselor with the non-profit Housing and Credit Counseling Inc., breaks down the numbers.

“With a 28-29% interest rate and a $25 minimum payment, when I make that $25 minimum payment about $21 goes to pay interest that accrued the month before. Only four dollars is going to pay down my debt,” he says. “So it’s not going to make a whole lot of headway.”

With a majority of that payment going toward interest, he says it’s harder to put money elsewhere.

“Which means you have, in most cases fewer dollars for things that might be a little bit more important,” says Brazier. “Like saving, investing, trying to grow your wealth, getting out of debt.”

And as for those tempting layaway or short-term financing like Afterpay and Klarna...

“Just say no,” says Brazier.

He recommends the old-fashioned method of money management.

“Pen and paper, that’s it,” he says. “Learn how to create a written monthly budget, do it correctly, learn how to manage that written monthly budget. So that we can live within our means.”

Brazier compares budgeting to learning a sport.

“The more we played, the better we got at it,” he explains. “Same thing with budgeting. In the first two, three, four months we might be spending a lot more time on creating the budget and managing the budget than we would say six months later.”

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc., (HCCI), is a nonprofit offering financial counseling, a program for first-time homebuyers, and information for landlords and tenants.

If you’ve found yourself in holiday debt or feel you might be on the verge, you can call HCCI at 785-234-0217. They can help you create and manage your holiday budget or figure out how to pay off that holiday credit card balance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.