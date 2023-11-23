Credit experts stress importance of budgeting ahead holiday shopping season

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest rates climb, it could cost you a lot more in the long run.

The average credit card interest rate is over 20%, that number jumps to nearly 29% for in-store cards.

Rogers Brazier, a credit counselor with the non-profit Housing and Credit Counseling Inc., breaks down the numbers.

“With a 28-29% interest rate and a $25 minimum payment, when I make that $25 minimum payment about $21 goes to pay interest that accrued the month before. Only four dollars is going to pay down my debt,” he says. “So it’s not going to make a whole lot of headway.”

With a majority of that payment going toward interest, he says it’s harder to put money elsewhere.

“Which means you have, in most cases fewer dollars for things that might be a little bit more important,” says Brazier. “Like saving, investing, trying to grow your wealth, getting out of debt.”

And as for those tempting layaway or short-term financing like Afterpay and Klarna...

“Just say no,” says Brazier.

He recommends the old-fashioned method of money management.

“Pen and paper, that’s it,” he says. “Learn how to create a written monthly budget, do it correctly, learn how to manage that written monthly budget. So that we can live within our means.”

Brazier compares budgeting to learning a sport.

“The more we played, the better we got at it,” he explains. “Same thing with budgeting. In the first two, three, four months we might be spending a lot more time on creating the budget and managing the budget than we would say six months later.”

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc., (HCCI), is a nonprofit offering financial counseling, a program for first-time homebuyers, and information for landlords and tenants.

If you’ve found yourself in holiday debt or feel you might be on the verge, you can call HCCI at 785-234-0217. They can help you create and manage your holiday budget or figure out how to pay off that holiday credit card balance.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

13 News at Six
KBI investigates abuse allegations against Clay County deputy
It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest...
Credit experts stress holiday budgeting as interest rates climb
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and...
Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka
13 News at Six
Food items, cash donations and volunteers still needed for Thursday’s Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner