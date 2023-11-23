Casey’s builds new establishment on SE California Ave. in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casey’s is building a new establishment on SE California Ave. in Topeka, Kan.

13′s Eric Ives received word from the General Contractor with Kearney & Son, who is working at the 26th and California construction site, that five buildings are being torn down, including the Cormier liquor store in that area. A new Casey’s is being built there over the next four months.

However, one of the main concerns the contractor has with this project is the incoming winter weather the crew will work in and construct the new building in the scheduled amount of time.

The General Contractor expects the Casey’s to be ready toward the end of March 2024.

