Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A serious injury crash is causing a delay at the roundabout at SW 21st St. and SW Urish St. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department said traffic in Southwest Topeka is being impacted Wednesday night due to this crash.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and SW Urish Rd. on a report of a single vehicle crash.

TPD officials said at the scene, officers found a single vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a nearby utility pole. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by AMR.

TPD officials indicated that as of 6 p.m., only northbound and westbound traffic is being permitted at 21st and Urish.

TPD officials noted the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.