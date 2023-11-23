Avoid the Area: Serious injury crash causes delay at roundabout in SW Topeka

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and...
Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and SW Urish Rd. on a report of a single vehicle crash.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A serious injury crash is causing a delay at the roundabout at SW 21st St. and SW Urish St. in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department said traffic in Southwest Topeka is being impacted Wednesday night due to this crash.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, officers responded to the roundabout at SW 21st St. and SW Urish Rd. on a report of a single vehicle crash.

TPD officials said at the scene, officers found a single vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into a nearby utility pole. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by AMR.

TPD officials indicated that as of 6 p.m., only northbound and westbound traffic is being permitted at 21st and Urish.

TPD officials noted the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

13 News at Six
KBI investigates abuse allegations against Clay County deputy
It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest...
Credit experts stress importance of budgeting ahead holiday shopping season
It can be tempting to reach for credit or store cards to pay for holiday gifts but as interest...
Credit experts stress holiday budgeting as interest rates climb
13 News at Six
Food items, cash donations and volunteers still needed for Thursday’s Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner