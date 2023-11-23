1st Infantry Division Soldiers host annual Turkey Bowl

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Big Red One Soldiers hosted their annual Turkey Bowl on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley officials said soldiers from the 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, hosted their annual Turkey Bowl, a day where the battalion conducted multiple events that provided soldiers with comradery and time with their Army family before they traveled home to visit their families and friends.

Fort Riley officials indicated the Turkey Bowl included a Noncommissioned Officer versus Officer flag football game, a reenlistment ceremony as well as plenty of festivities for soldiers to enjoy with their loved ones.

Fort Riley officials said with fun activities planned. the 82nd BEB team hosted a reenlistment ceremony during the NCO vs. Officer football game, highlighting and celebrating soldiers who have decided to renew their commitment to the U.S. Army and service to their nation.

“The competitions started around 5 p.m. with the first set of games, the company championships. After that game, we conducted the reenlistment ceremony, and then moved right into the final NCO vs Officer game,” said Lt. Col. Rolland Johnson, 82nd BEB commander. “The games definitely helped boost Soldier morale and promote unit esprit de corps.”

According to Fort Riley officials, the Turkey Bowl comprised of two games from the company to battalion levels. The Turkey Bowl concluded with the final match, where the victors were awarded professional trophies.

“I think it’s great that the officers won the final game, we have some hard-charging officers in our formation,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Alejandro Ariasmayobre, the senior enlisted advisor to the 82nd Battalion Commander. “Our senior NCOs and officers continue to set the standard for the junior enlisted Soldiers.”

The 82nd BEB command team noted their excitement for the reenlistment ceremony.

“I think Soldiers seeing the reenlistment ceremony motivates some to continue their service,” said Ariasmayobre.

Fort Riley officials said the 82nd BEB Turkey Bowl was held at Junction City High School, providing community members and spectators an opportunity to stop by and participate in the unit’s holiday tradition. 1st Inf. Div. leaders strive to place Soldiers and their families first. The Fighting First wishes a joyous holiday to all Big Red One Soldiers, families, and civilians.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.