Washburn men and women pick up wins at home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods were back at home on Tuesday night and both programs handled their business.

The women had a huge second quarter, outscoring the Cardinals by 14, to lead 47-27 at half time. Aubree Dewey led all scorers with 23 points and Gabi Giovannetti had 17 points off the bench. Yiibari Nwidadah also chipped in a double-double, 13 points and 15 rebounds. The ‘Bods shot 45.5 percent from three point range and out rebounded William Jewell 50-31.

The women are now 4-1 and off to their best start since 2017. They’re back in Lee Arena on Saturday against Barclay College at four p.m.

As for the men, they led the Braves 51-35. Sam Ungashick led all scorers with 16, Jarmell Johnson had 13 and Andrew Orr had 12 points. Washburn led every bit of two minutes in the game and out rebounded Ottawa 54-29 while the Braves had 18 turnovers to the Ichabods 10.

The men are back home on Saturday against Avila University with tip-off at two p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.