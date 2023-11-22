Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport Restaurant.

“I’m here in support of what already existed,” says Jim Lacrone, community member.

Concerns for the future of Tammy’s began last year when the MTAA announced that the terminal at Billard Airport would be razed and rebuilt. In July the airport authority issued requests for proposals to fill a restaurant space in the new terminal, which could put Tammy’s on the chopping block.

Those who attended Tuesday’s board meeting say it’s more than just a restaurant.

“More than that, it’s a community meeting place. It is a social service to that community where many people gather together,” says Lacrone.

Since then, the burning question has been “What about Tammy’s?”

“I understand the desire to move forward to modernize,” Lacrone says. “But sometimes the best service you can provide to the community is just leave something there that works, alone.”

Tammy’s has occupied the kitchen and dining space at Billard for 18 years and in that time has built a following of fiercely loyal patrons.

“We don’t come there because of the building or the airport. We come there because of Tammy and her staff,” says another community member. “They’re really good people and we really enjoyed being there.”

The airport authority says it hasn’t decided on a tenant yet but residents fear their message has fallen on deaf ears.

“Simply it appears that, to many, that attempts are being made to push out something valuable to the community,” says Lacrone.

The MTAA says it will consider community members’ comments as it moves forward in its decision-making process.

