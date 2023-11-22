SLI Festival of Trees offers variety of Christmas trees at Fairlawn Plaza

SLI Festival of Trees is offering a variety of Christmas trees at Fairlawn Plaza.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SLI Festival of Trees is offering a variety of Christmas trees for bidding at the Fairlawn Plaza.

If you need a Christmas tree, consider checking out the 2023 SLI Festival of Trees. The SLI Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for over 40 years.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 2, the Fairlawn Plaza will host a wide variety of wreaths and trees up for auction. According to Shannon Warta, SLI’s Director of Special Events, there are 58 trees this year, much more than last year.

All proceeds will benefit the unfunded needs of anyone experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities with the SLI organization, which stands for Success, Learning, and Inclusion.

”We have anything from traditional holiday ones to... We have a Wednesday Addams one,” said Shannon Warta, SLI Director of Special Events. “You wouldn’t think about that on a Christmas tree, but it looks really cool. So, you know, there is a variety of creativity that is really cool to see come together.”

They will also have a dessert shop, some visits from Santa, and a festival soiree on Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Soiree will have some food and drinks, a live auction, games and activities, a 360 photo booth, and a DJ.

They will also host a silent auction from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Check out www.slifestivaloftrees.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

One K-9′s snout is now set to help members of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation sniff out...
K-9 Count set to help agents sniff out child sex crimes in Northeast Kansas
13 News at Six
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
Live at Five
Organizers looking for more in-house diners at this year’s Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The holiday season has arrived at the Kansas Governor’s Mansion.
Governor Kelly welcomes annual Christmas tree at Governor’s Mansion