SLI Festival of Trees offers variety of Christmas trees at Fairlawn Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SLI Festival of Trees is offering a variety of Christmas trees for bidding at the Fairlawn Plaza.

If you need a Christmas tree, consider checking out the 2023 SLI Festival of Trees. The SLI Festival of Trees has been an annual tradition for over 40 years.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 2, the Fairlawn Plaza will host a wide variety of wreaths and trees up for auction. According to Shannon Warta, SLI’s Director of Special Events, there are 58 trees this year, much more than last year.

All proceeds will benefit the unfunded needs of anyone experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities with the SLI organization, which stands for Success, Learning, and Inclusion.

”We have anything from traditional holiday ones to... We have a Wednesday Addams one,” said Shannon Warta, SLI Director of Special Events. “You wouldn’t think about that on a Christmas tree, but it looks really cool. So, you know, there is a variety of creativity that is really cool to see come together.”

They will also have a dessert shop, some visits from Santa, and a festival soiree on Dec. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Soiree will have some food and drinks, a live auction, games and activities, a 360 photo booth, and a DJ.

They will also host a silent auction from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Check out www.slifestivaloftrees.com for more information.

