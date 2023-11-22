Sewer construction to begin on Indian Hills Rd. in Shawnee County

Sewer construction will begin on SW Indian Hills Rd. in Shawnee County.(MGN Online)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sewer construction will begin on SW Indian Hills Rd. in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Public Works Department officials said beginning on Monday, Nov. 27, work will begin on SW Indian Hills Rd., north of SW Blue Inn Place and south of SW Oxfordshire.

Shawnee County Public Works Department said Emcon, a contractor with Shawnee County Public Works, will close the road for sewer construction. Expect an open excavation until the work is complete.

Follow all warning signs, expect delays and be alert to all workers in the work zone. If possible, find an alternate route.

Shawnee County Public Works noted no detour will be posted.

Residents of SW Oxfordshire will have access from the north.

The oroject completion date is Dec. 11.

