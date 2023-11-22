Samuel L. Jackson calls out KU’s Dickinson during Maui Invitational

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 22, 2023
HONOLULU (KCTV) - Samuel L. Jackson broke his two-and-a-half-week-long silence on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday.

And while the social media silence wouldn’t normally matter, it was what Jackson decided to voice his displeasure with that garnered attention.

“Damn, this Dickenson (sic) MF on @KUHoops flops like he’s on a Soccer Pitch!!!” Jackson blasted out to his 8.9 million followers.

The attack on Kansas center Hunter Dickinson came in the second half of the Jayhawks’ Maui Invitational third-place game against No. 7 Tennessee.

Dickinson, who hit the floor multiple times throughout the game, finished the game with 17 points and 20 rebounds, his second 20-rebound performance of the year.

No. 1 Kansas won the game, 69-60, and will leave Honolulu with a 2-1 record to show for their travels.

Jackson has tweeted just five times in the last two months. In those tweets, he’s criticized Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and said ESPN’s First Take crew should have egg on their face for not picking the Cleveland Browns to defeat the San Francisco 49ers.

As of 3:50 p.m., the tweet toward the Jayhawk star had more than a million views.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

