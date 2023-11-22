Riley County Police Department joins in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign

By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is joining local and state police agencies across Kansas in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign.

RCPD will be on the lookout for drivers across the county during the campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra patrol will focus on actively enforcing occupant protection laws such as seatbelts.

“With the increased traffic for the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re going to have some extra officers out on the road looking for safety violations and primarily focusing on seat belts occupant protection those sorts of things,” said Daniel Bortnick, patrol lieutenant, RCPD.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will support these overtime enforcement efforts.

“The state of Kansas kind of recognizes the ability that law enforcement has to kind of enforce some of the basic safety rules on the road they empower us by helping out with overtime grants that will allow officers to get out there make some extra stops and fully reimburse the agencies for enforcement programs,” said Bortnick.

With over 50 million people expected to be on the roads this year, RCPD wants to make sure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

“Last year highway patrol using statewide statistics worked 4 fatality crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday you know those things obviously change people’s lives, change families, change those involved and you know it our goal to get out there and hopefully educate and make sure people are staying safe,” said Bortnick.

On stops, officers will provide education as a reminder that buckling up saves lives.

