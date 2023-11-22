Reagan Cooper wins Big 12 and National Player of the Week

Kansas volleyball's Reagan Cooper
Kansas volleyball's Reagan Cooper(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 15 Jayhawks are on a roll this season and a big part of that success is graduate transfer Reagan Cooper.

Cooper was named both the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I National Player of the Week as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Cooper tied a career-high with 25 kills to help Kansas become the first team to beat the Cougars in Provo this season. The victory marked only the eighth time a team has beaten BYU at home in the last nine seasons.

With her 17 kills against Baylor, Cooper surpassed 1,000 career kills, tallying 1,004 total after that match. She also hit .516 on the day, leading the team in both kills and hitting percentage versus the Bears.

Cooper tied for the lead among Big 12 players in kills per set (6.00) and ranked second in points per set (6.43) while finishing fourth in hitting percentage (.463) during the week.

This is her second career award and averaged 6.0 kills per set and 6.4 points per set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a fire in the 1400 block of SW Tyler St. on Nov. 20, 2023.
Large house that left Topeka home in cinders found to be accidental
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Police in search of a suspect related to a 9-year-old struck by a bullet inside his home
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas
FILE
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Whitney Roberts
Topeka woman arrested after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Latest News

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State football cracks Top 20 in College Football Playoff Rankings
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
NFL players: Arrowhead Stadium is best place to play
Hunter Dickinson and Ayoka Lee each were named the AP National Player of the Week.
Dickinson, Lee take home AP national player of the week honors
Silver Lake's dance team prepares to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Silver Lake’s dance team to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade