Reagan Cooper wins Big 12 and National Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 15 Jayhawks are on a roll this season and a big part of that success is graduate transfer Reagan Cooper.

Cooper was named both the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I National Player of the Week as well as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Cooper tied a career-high with 25 kills to help Kansas become the first team to beat the Cougars in Provo this season. The victory marked only the eighth time a team has beaten BYU at home in the last nine seasons.

With her 17 kills against Baylor, Cooper surpassed 1,000 career kills, tallying 1,004 total after that match. She also hit .516 on the day, leading the team in both kills and hitting percentage versus the Bears.

Cooper tied for the lead among Big 12 players in kills per set (6.00) and ranked second in points per set (6.43) while finishing fourth in hitting percentage (.463) during the week.

And if that wasn’t enough… our girl is the AVCA National Player of the Week 🏆#RockChalk | @_reagancooper pic.twitter.com/Mb9TZSs1M4 — Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 21, 2023

Ladies & gentlemen — the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week 👏



Coop earned her second-career conference accolade after a pair of outstanding performances last week #RockChalk | @Reagan_Coop pic.twitter.com/yCEfm78luH — Kansas Volleyball (@KUVolleyball) November 21, 2023

This is her second career award and averaged 6.0 kills per set and 6.4 points per set.

