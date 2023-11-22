RCPD searches for burglary suspect who stole gun from vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect who stole a gun from a woman’s vehicle.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials stated on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for burglary around 9:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the 900 block of Garden Way in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed a 55-year-old female as the victim who reported an unknown suspect took a Sig Sauer P365 9MM and two magazines containing rounds from her vehicle.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is $500.

RCPD noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

