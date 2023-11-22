Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024

The new year will brings changes in how much you can contribute to retirement savings accounts.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year will brings changes in how much you can contribute to retirement savings accounts.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to run down the new limits for accounts like 401Ks, IRAs and Roth IRAs.

As always, Carlson said how much a person puts into various options depends on their personal financial situation. Watch the interview to hear what changes are in store and how it could impact you.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Judicial officials confirm Kansans’ information stolen during Oct. cyberattack
Topekans packed the MTAA board room Tuesday afternoon in support of Tammy’s Billard Airport...
Topekans fight to keep long-standing local restaurant
Police are attempting to locate Anthony Rocky Guerrero III in relation to a shooting that...
Teen wanted in connection to 9-year-old’s shooting turns himself in
Topeka Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Dawson L. Upton, 24, of...
TPD attempts to locate suspect in relation to ongoing shooting investigation
K-9 Indy helps lead game wardens to two poachers in eastern Kansas on Nov. 15, 2023.
Charges pending for 2 poachers found illegally harvesting deer in eastern Kansas

Latest News

Carl Carlson
Ramp up retirement! Carl Carlson runs down the new limits for 2024
KS Assistant Attorney General Chris Teters discusses the new grant process to combat opioid...
KS Attorney General’s Office takes steps to fight opioid epidemic
KS Assistant Attorney General Chris Teters discusses the new grant process to combat opioid...
KS Attorney General’s Office takes steps to fight opioid epidemic
Snow chance arrives on Saturday
Dry Thanksgiving With Snow Chance By Saturday