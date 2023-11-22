Person robbed outside Topeka Conoco gas station

By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A person robbed at a central Topeka Conoco gas station caused a stir in the neighborhood.

A spokesperson with the Shawnee Co. Dispatchers says the robbery was reported outside the gas station at 1401 SW Huntoon Rd. near SW Lane St. around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Conoco station was not reported as the victim in this incident, it was a person robbed outside the store.

The dispatcher could not provide further details about what was stolen and who was involved in the incident.

Updates will be provided on WIBW.com once made available.

