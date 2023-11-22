One arrested for cocaine, firearm following search warrant in Shawnee County

Anthony Guerrero II, 38, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Tuesday, Nov. 21 for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal use of weapons and possession of cocaine.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested for possession of cocaine and firearm by a felon following a search warrant in Shawnee County.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 20, the Investigations Division served a search warrant in the 1100 block of SW Glendale Dr. related to the search for Anthony Guerrero III, a subject wanted for questioning in the shooting that occurred on Nov. 19 in the 6700 block of SW Greencastle Dr.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation, illegal narcotics and firearms were located in the residence.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated on Tuesday, Nov. 21, Anthony Guerrero II, 38, the father of Anthony Guerrero III, 16, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections (SNDOC) for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal use of weapons, and possession of cocaine.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident and the shooting incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

