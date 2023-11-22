No. 1 Kansas suffers first loss as cold shooting plagues Jayhawks

Kansas coach Bill Self watches the team play against Marquette during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas coach Bill Self watches the team play against Marquette during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 21, 2023
MAUI, HI. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks couldn’t get anything going on offense, as the Golden Eagles defense smothered KU, holding off the number one team in the country, 73-59.

The Jayhawks trailed 38-28 at the break as the Jayhawks turned the ball over a lot in this game. The Golden Eagles were creating turnovers and shut down KU offensively most of the game.

Marquette ked by as much as 17 in this game but KU brought it back to 11 with just under 12 minutes left in the second half. One thing that plagued KU in this game was free throws, only shooting 2-8 from the charity stripe.

Kevin McCullar Jr. paced Kansas with 24 points and eight rebounds, Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Beyond that 12 minute mark, no other Jayhawk scored more than three points.

No Jayhawk scored more than five points all game, Nick Timberlake and Johnny Furphy both scored five.

Marquette extended their lead back to 15 just under 10 minutes after two straight three pointers from the Golden Eagles and they never looked back.

KU will wrap up the Maui Invitational in the semifinals against Tennessee on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

