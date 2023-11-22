No. 1 Kansas bounces back with Dickinson double-double

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAUI, HI. (WIBW) - After a loss to No. 4 Marquette on Wednesday night, Kansas shot at a 51.9 percent clip to help propel them to a 69-60 win over No. 7 Tennessee.

The Jayhawks responded with a big time first half performance from Hunter Dickinson, recording a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. had six points and Johnny Furphy had five a piece and Dajuan Harris Jr. had three points and five assists.

At the half, it was tied 35-all with Santiago Vescovi leading Tennessee with 13 points and Dalton Knecht had 10.

In that first half, KU had nine turnovers, something that hurt the Jayhawks against Marquette. Kansas shot a lot better from the field, a 48 percent clip in that first half, and 60 percent from three.

Both teams went back and forth in the second half but KU held its biggest lead at 10 after back-to-back layups from Adams with under five minutes to play as KU went on 16-6 run.

Dickinson finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds, McCullar had 14 points and KJ Adams Jr. had 13 and the true freshman Jamari McDowell provided a spark on the offensive and defensive end, with seven points and four rebounds.

KU now returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 28 to take on Eastern Illinois at seven p.m. on ESPN+

