More than 250 families left to serve for United Way’s Christmas Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley is in need of help for Christmas Bureau families.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials said after matching all of the adopters who had applied online, United Way of Kaw Valley still needs to find help for more than 250 Shawnee County families. More than 100 of those families have five or more members, making them more of a challenge to place.

“We knew this year could be rough,” said Jessica Lehnherr, United Way President and CEO. “The demand for basic assistance has been rising all year—our partners have seen incredible numbers of people looking for help with food, rent and utilities. We are seeing more and more people who have never had to access help like this before, but higher costs for food and housing have created a crisis for them.”

To reach their goal and allow adopters to shop for their families and deliver gifts and food, United Way needs to match every family by the end of Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28. United Way is also looking for $10,000 in donations by that time to help cover adoptions that can’t be completed and for the basic management of the Christmas Bureau program.

“Every year we have some adopters who end up with challenges of their own—financially or otherwise—and they find out late that they won’t be able to help the family they were given,” Lehnherr said. “When that happens, we use donations and volunteers to shop for presents and food, wrap everything up and deliver to the family.”

United Way sets a recommended amount to spend on gifts and a holiday meal. For example, the recommended amount for a household of one is $35 for food and $45 for gifts. For a family of four, adopters should spend about $50 on food and $180 on gifts. A full-cost table is available on the United Way website. That site also houses the online form for adopting a family.

“It takes a significant amount of resources to support our larger families. That’s why Christmas Bureau is such a great group or family activity during the holidays. One person or family might not be able to adopt a large Christmas Bureau family, but a group of friends or coworkers can easily handle it together,” Lehnherr added.

