A mild Thanksgiving ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a windy Tuesday afternoon across NE Kansas, Wednesday looks to be both calmer and a bit warmer in general.

The day before Thanksgiving will prove to be fairly mild, with highs in the lower to middle 50s and plentiful sunshine across the region. Light winds out of the west will serve in stark contrast to yesterday, giving us a nice pairing with enjoyable temperatures. Some areas out west towards the central part of the state could see highs approach 60, but the likelihood of warming past that point is low.

What we see today is likely to be replicated on Thanksgiving itself, though with temperatures a little cooler in the lower 50s. Temperatures will drop more sharply for Black Friday and the weekend, with highs dipping down into the upper 30s, lows in the middle teens.

As it pertains to travelling, the weather for the holiday weekend should provide very favorable conditions. With mild temperatures and clear skies, road trips and flights alike should be able to proceed without interruption. There is a solid chance of some light snow/winter precipitation on Saturday, but any precipitation should be light enough/scattered enough to not cause too much concern.

Have a happy holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.